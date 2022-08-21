scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Hoardings of Abhishek promise ‘new Trinamool in 6 months’, spark buzz

TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal were arrested by the ED and the CBI in connection with school jobs scam and an alleged cattle scam, respectively.

Hoardings of Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with “New Trinamool” written on them (Express)

Hoardings of Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with “New Trinamool” written on them — and party supremo Mamata Banerjee missing — appeared in the public domain across South Kolkata, giving an impression that the ruling party is looking for a transition to restore its public image that took a beating with the arrests of its two leaders.

TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal were arrested by the ED and the CBI in connection with school jobs scam and an alleged cattle scam, respectively. The arrests have given Opposition parties ammo to fire fresh salvos at the ruling Trinamool on the issue of corruption. In this scenario, hoardings with Abhishek Banerjee’s pictures and quotes — such as “A new Trinamool will emerge within the next six months, just as the common people want” — make appearances across South Kolkata, including at Hazra and Rasbihari intersections, have made even the common man curious about its motive.

Similarly, a hoarding opposite the Chief Minister’s residence in Kalighat reads: “Trinamool is being made as people want (Manush je bhabe chai, se bhabei toiri hochchhe Trinamool).” The hoarding has the picture of Abhishek only with “New Trinamool” written on it.

Incidentally, these hoardings appeared at a time when Abhishek is in Dubai and expected to return later this week. A few leaders, having their affiliation to the so-called Abhishek’s camp, said only Abhishek could clarify the reason behind the appearance of these hoardings after returning from Dubai.

Kumar Saha, a TMC leader in South Kolkata, who claimed to have put up these hoardings, told The Indian Express: “There is no need to highlight Abhishek as a leader. He has already established himself as a leader. We love him. He talks about transparency in the party. So, I have put up 100 hoardings with Abhishek’s pictures. Earlier, we used to have Mamata Banerjee’s pictures along with Abhishek.”

TMC sources said Abhishek has already taken the charge of the organisation at the district level. A senior TMC leader said, “The party is going through a transition period and changing the block-level leadership. In a few districts, new block presidents have been appointed. All block presidents were chosen by Abhishek in consultation with the leadership at the district level.”

“It is true that in the next six months people will see a new TMC that will have leadership with a cleaner image and they will be chosen by Abhishek,” he added.

The move has, however, the potential to reignite the debate on “old guard vs new guard” in the party circle.

Terming the move as “old wine in a new bottle”, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “In villages, when a new ‘yatra’ (drama) comes, such teasers appear. Now, in the same vein, TMC is campaigning for Abhishek Banerjee’s arrival at the scene. But, it’s just a kind of old wine in a new bottle as there is no change in the TMC’s policies. All are thieves. However, now, the competition has started between the aunt and the nephew for controlling the party.”

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said, “Abhishek Banerjee is trying to project himself as a new TMC icon. He is trying to project this image in a bid to replace Mamata Banerjee. But, I think, whatever she is, maybe a thief, good or bad, she is the only icon in the TMC.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC is trying for an image makeover through such campaigns. The arrests of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondol have tarnished their image. But all these efforts will go in vain as people have now understood what the TMC is.”

Seeking to play down the controversy, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “What is written on the hoardings has been said by our leader Abhishek Banerjee. So, there is nothing new. If someone quotes Rabindranath Tagore, then he cannot give the picture of Kazi Nazrul Islam. Here, too, they used Abhishek Banerjee’s quotes with his pictures.”

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:00:43 am
