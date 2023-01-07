HMI Darjeeling team displays 7,500-ft Tricolour in Rajasthan

A TEAM from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling, led by its principal, Group Captain Jai Kishan, in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, has displayed a 7,500-ft Tricolour at the 18th Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali in Rajasthan.

The initiative is aimed at spreading the message of national unity and integrity, a press release said. The flag weighs over 80 kg with supporting elements, it added.

“Special attention was given to the flag’s stability factor and safety anchors were appropriately fitted, so that it can withstand the weather extremities from high velocity mountain winds to subzero temperature of Antarctica and also other extreme weather elements. The flag was unfurled and escorted by 250 volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides and witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu and more than 35,000 participants from India and abroad,” Jai Kishan said.

Earlier, the HMI team, led by Kishan, displayed the Tricolour in Sikkim (Himalayas) in April 2021 and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, on August 15, 2021 and at Statue of Unity, Gujarat, on October 31 the same year. The flag was later displayed at Antarctica, setting a world record for the largest national flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica. On August 15 2022, it was displayed at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. As the flag is so huge in size, it is made in three panels.

“The Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree is a gathering that takes place every four years but due to the Covid-19 situation, it got delayed this time. The crowd was vibrant. Our role was to display the flag. While displaying such a huge flag, it is important to put the anchors properly. It shouldn’t lie on the ground…so we do knitting with ropes. First of all, poles were erected in the area spread across 80 ft/110 ft. With the help of poles,we do the knitting using strong ropes so that the flag is stable on the net and to ensure it doesn’t come towards the ground,” said Jai Kishan.

According to the team, the most challenging thing was the “continuous wind.”