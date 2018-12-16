History-sheeter arrested over killing of TMC leader

The Purulia police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter in connection with the killing of a local Trinamool Congress in the district on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sudipta Roy Choudhury, a resident of the area in his mid-thirties. Previous cases lodged against him include charges of extortion and murder, among others.

Hamid Ansari, a block-level TMC leader, had been shot dead at close range in Adra area. Police officers found 11 spent cartridges at the spot. Local TMC leaders blamed BJP workers, while the latter alleged that it was the fallout of an internal party feud.

“I want the highest punishment for my husband’s murderer,” said Bibi Husna Banu. Meanwhile, another person was arrested in connection with the gunning down of three people in an MLA’s car in Jaynagar, which occurred a day before the Purulia shooting.

The arrest of Rashid Ali Gazi brings the total number of arrests in the case to 12. However, police sources said the prime accused, Babua, is still at large. Security has been increasing at all checkpoints to apprehend him, they added.

Sources also said a preliminary probe revealed that Jaynagar MLA Biswanath Das was not the intended target of the killers, as he had earlier claimed.

They said the killers had likely targeted Sarfuddin Khan, one of the deceased who was considered close to Das. Khan had the most injuries inflicted on him, said sources.