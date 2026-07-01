His party leaders getting attacked, Abhishek Banerjee relaunches TMC helpline

In the wake of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers being reportedly paraded with ropes around their waist, hurled with stones and eggs, and subjected to “harassment and intimidation” across the state, party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday relaunched its outreach initiative, “Ek Daake Abhishek” to provide legal assistance and support to party workers alleging post-poll violence after BJP came to power in West Bengal.
The initiative will allow workers to contact a dedicated helpline, where party representatives will receive complaints and take necessary action.
A banner released with the project said TMC workers have been subjected to “harassment, intimidation, unlawful detention and politically motivated cases by the BJP Government” since 4 May 2026. The banner reads: “WE STAND FIRMLY WITH EVERY AFFECTED WORKER AND WILL PROVIDE ALL NECESSARY LEGAL ASSISTANCE AND SUPPORT.”
In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, “The rule of law in West Bengal has been reduced to a casualty of BJP’s politics. State agencies are picking up citizens without notice. BJP cadres are attacking AITC workers, parading them with ropes tied around their waists, hurling stones and causing fatal injuries. BJP hooligans have taken the law into their own hands and are unleashing violence across different parts of West Bengal every day.”
Banerjee claimed that the Supreme Court guidelines and “basic human rights” were being violated in broad daylight, alleging that MLAs are being pressured, threatened and booked in false cases for refusing to defect, and political parties are being broken by freezing their bank accounts.
Without naming anyone, he further alleged that the current Chief Minister had been caught accepting a bribe on camera and accused the BJP of betraying the faith it claimed to protect by allegedly misappropriating donations meant for the Ram Mandir.
“The BJP does not want your vote. It wants an opposition free state and an opposition free country, where citizens lose the right to protest, dissent, question and criticise. Bengal has been turned into a police state,” the post said.
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Responding to the initiative, rebel TMC legislative party chief whip Akhrujjaman said, “Those who want to stay on Facebook can do such things. We are standing beside those affected by post-poll violence and will continue to do so.”
On Monday, Adwaita Das, deputy chief of the Bagdanga Chinamore Gram Panchayat in Singur, Hooghly and considered a close aide to former MLA Becharam Manna, was allegedly tied with a rope around his waist, made to wear a garland of shoes and paraded through a local market by residents accusing him of multiple corruption and extortion cases. People allegedly threw eggs at Adwaita, while others shouted “thief” slogans.
Similar incidents have also been reported from Cooch Behar district. In Ghughumari, a local TMC leader Fazlu Haque was allegedly paraded through a marketplace with a rope tied around his waist by residents accusing him of collecting “cut money”, intimidating political opponents and vandalising their houses.
In Tufanganj, former TMC ward president Subrata Das alias Liton was allegedly pelted with eggs during a protest over similar allegations. Police intervened in both cases.
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The allegations have not been independently verified and no official statement has been issued by either the police or the TMC.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More