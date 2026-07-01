His party leaders getting attacked, Abhishek Banerjee relaunches TMC helpline

In the wake of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers being reportedly paraded with ropes around their waist, hurled with stones and eggs, and subjected to “harassment and intimidation” across the state, party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday relaunched its outreach initiative, “Ek Daake Abhishek” to provide legal assistance and support to party workers alleging post-poll violence after BJP came to power in West Bengal.

The initiative will allow workers to contact a dedicated helpline, where party representatives will receive complaints and take necessary action.

A banner released with the project said TMC workers have been subjected to “harassment, intimidation, unlawful detention and politically motivated cases by the BJP Government” since 4 May 2026. The banner reads: “WE STAND FIRMLY WITH EVERY AFFECTED WORKER AND WILL PROVIDE ALL NECESSARY LEGAL ASSISTANCE AND SUPPORT.”