His last wish ‘denied’, Birbhum BJP worker’s kin to approach Calcutta HC today

The family members of a BJP worker, who succumbed to bullet injuries in a Kolkata hospital Sunday evening, decided to approach the Calcutta High Court after police did not grant them permission to take the body to the party headquarters in the city, which was his last wish.

As per the family, it was BJP worker Swarup Gorai’s last wish that his body be taken to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata and so they refused to take it back to their hometown, Nanoor in Birbhum district, on Monday. But, later in the night, it was learnt that the police took the body back to Nanoor.

The family claimed that he was shot at by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at their house in Nanoor last Friday. He was brought to TRA General Hospital in Park Circus area of Kolkata where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening. Three persons were arrested by Birbhum police in connection with the incident.

As per Gorai’s last wish, the BJP leaders and workers turned up at the hospital to take the body to state party headquarters Monday. However, the police denied them permission. Instead, the police asked them to take the body back to Nanoor, but the family refused to accept it from the hospital. Now, the BJP, along with the family of the deceased worker, will move the court on Tuesday.

“We will not take the body with us today (Monday). Let it be kept at the hospital. It was my brother’s final wish that his body be taken to the state BJP headquarters. We will move the court tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Arup Gorai, brother of the BJP worker. Police, however, late in the night took the body back to Nanoor.

State BJP leader Debjit Sarkar termed this “very unfortunate”.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh slammed the police for denying them the permission. “We wanted to bring the body to the state party headquarters. We will also move the Supreme Court to demand a CBI inquiry into his death,” Ghosh said.

Kolkata Police didn’t give any official reaction on this.

The TMC, on the other hand, denied all allegations. Sheikh Rafique, Yuva TMC president of Nanoor block, said some other people shot him and the police are investigating the matter. “They have also arrested three persons. Our workers were not involved in this,” he said.