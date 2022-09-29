Hire 22 more affected TET candidates: Calcutta HC to Board

A SINGLE bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to give appointments to 22 more TET candidates.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay similarly directed the WBBPE to give appointments to over 252 candidates who moved court alleging that they were deprived of teaching jobs despite featuring in the merit list. Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered that such appointments be made without delay.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take fill up 3,929 vacant posts of teachers by November 7. Justice Gangopadhyay also modified his order issued on Tuesday and said the CBI was free to conduct its probe on the basis of the existing FIR in the SSC recruitment scam and need not file a fresh FIR.