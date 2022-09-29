scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Hire 22 more affected TET candidates: Calcutta HC to Board

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay similarly directed the WBBPE to give appointments to over 252 candidates who moved court alleging that they were deprived of teaching jobs despite featuring in the merit list. Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered that such appointments be made without delay.

Calcutta High Court, TET candidates, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsOn Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take fill up 3,929 vacant posts of teachers by November 7.

A SINGLE bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to give appointments to 22 more TET candidates.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay similarly directed the WBBPE to give appointments to over 252 candidates who moved court alleging that they were deprived of teaching jobs despite featuring in the merit list. Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered that such appointments be made without delay.

More from Kolkata

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take fill up  3,929 vacant posts of teachers by November 7. Justice Gangopadhyay also modified his order issued on Tuesday and said the CBI was free to conduct its probe on the basis of the existing FIR in the SSC recruitment scam and need not file a fresh FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:16:30 am
Next Story

Schools jobs scam | Bhattacharya removed as V-C of 2 universities: Govt

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement