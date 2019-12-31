Hindu priests join stir against CAA in Kolkata

Priests take take part in a protest rally in Kolkata, Monday. (Source: PTI) Priests take take part in a protest rally in Kolkata, Monday. (Source: PTI)

Demanding peace across the country, Hindu priests assembled in the heart of the city to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) Monday.

Hundreds of priests under ‘Paschim Banga Sanatan Brahmin Trust’ gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road here and raised anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans, demanding peace in the state and country, which had witnessed incidents of violence during protests. The ruling Trinamool Congress also lent them support.

“We are deeply concerned that efforts are underway to divide the country on the basis of religion. The CAA and NRC are aimed at excluding people of a particular community. It is very unfortunate. We want the country to be united and peace to prevail. If one community is targeted, we might also be some day,” said trust general secretary Sridhar Mishra.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App