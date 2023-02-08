High-tension power lines: ‘No compensation’ for land | HC rejects fast-track hearing plea by APDR, farmers

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a fast-track hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) along with 30 fruit farmers, against the installation of high-tension electricity lines by an Adani Group-owned power plant in Murshidabad district.

The court also asked APDR to serve a copy of its PIL to Adani Power Ltd.

The PIL alleged that the power transmission towers of the company in Farakka in Murshidabad district were constructed without paying due compensation for land.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on January 31 admitted the PIL filed against setting up of high-tension electricity lines over the agricultural land by Adani Group-owned power plant as part of a project stretching from Jharkhand’s Godda district to Bangladesh.

The petitioners had appealed for a fast-track hearing of the matter in view of the interest of the fruit farmers.

The division bench, however, rejected the plea, observing that since the objections on this count were made much later after the project work started (2018), there is no need for a fast-track hearing.

The division bench also ordered that all concerned related to the project should be included as parties to the PIL.

The matter will be heard next on February 20.

The petitioner’s lawyer claimed that around 35 owners of mango and lychee orchards suffered the loss of livelihoods owing to the setting up of the towers, alleging that they have not been given compensation for the land taken from them for

the purpose.

The petitioners have stated that the overhead lines will impact the livelihood of fruit farmers in the area who are dependent on mango and lychee farming.

Meanwhile, Anuj Singh, the lawyer for the company, submitted before the court that it is yet to receive a copy of the petition from APDR. Then the division bench directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to the company.