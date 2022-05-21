High Court rejects minister Partha’s plea seeking legal immunity from CBI arrest

In a setback to West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday turned down his plea seeking legal immunity from the CBI arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged SSC recruitment scam.

Chatterjee, the minister for Industries and Parliamentary Affairs, on Wednesday evening appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged illegal appointments of teachers in government schools after failing to get relief from the High Court and was questioned for over three and a half hours. A Division bench of the High Court on Wednesday upheld the April 12 order of a single judge bench that had directed the CBI to probe into the alleged illegal appointments made by the School Service Commission (SSC) between 2014 to 2021. Chatterjee was then the state Education Minister.

With the Division Bench upholding its order, the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday again directed Chatterjee to appear before the CBI at the agency’s Nizam Palace office before 6 pm and said that he expected the minister to “step down in the interest of justice”. Justice Gangopadhyay also authorised the central agency to take the former state education minister into custody, if necessary.

Challenging the single bench order, Chatterjee on Friday moved the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee, seeking legal immunity from being arrested by the central agency. However, the division bench refused to grant him immunity.

In his appeal, Chatterjee also pleaded before the division bench for the deletion of Justice Gangopadhyay’s observation from his order that said “either Chatterjee should himself relinquish his ministerial chair or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar must relieve him of all government posts to ensure a free and fair investigation”.

To which the division bench made it clear that Justice Gangoapdhyay’s observation was just a recommendation and not binding on the state government or the probe agency.

Chatterjee then moved the single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay with the same appeal through his counsel senior TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. However, Justice Gangopadhyay, too, turned down his appeal and directed Chatterjee to be made a party to the SSC recruitment irregularities case.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday sent a fresh notice to Chatterjee asking him to be present at its office for a second round of questioning next week. Sources said the date and time of the next round of questioning would be conveyed to the minister.

Notably, seeking legal immunity from being arrested by the CBI, Chatterjee had also moved to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The apex court is, however, yet to hear his plea.