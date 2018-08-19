Heroin worth Rs 40 lakh seized, four arrested in Kolkata

Police seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakh from four people in Murshidabad and arrested them, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid inside a brick kiln on Thursday night near Moya football ground in Lalgola police station area. Four businessmen were arrested and 690 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession. Police also recovered four litre codeine, five kg sodium carbonate and three bottles of ethyl chloride.

“We had received information that an Assam resident (businessman) had come to Lalgola to buy heroin. Four persons were nabbed from the spot and 690 gm heroin was recovered,” said SP (Murshidabad) Mukesh Kumar.

The accused were identified as Anwar Hossain(32), Taslim Sheikh (19), Jahir Sheikh (26) and Rakibul Islam (24), police sources said.

Taslim, Jahir and Rakibul are from Kalikapur in Lalgola. Sources said Jahir is an expert in making heroin and had been arrested in 2015 for possessing 275 gm of heroin. After being released from jail, he again started smuggling drugs. Police said the accused will be interrogated to nab the mastermind behind the racket.

