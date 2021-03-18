Heritage on Wheels: Vintage & classic vehicles on show in Kolkata

THE Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG), a group of vintage and classic vehicle owners, organised a vintage car show at Lake Club in Kolkata on Tuesday. Around 80 vintage vehicles were on display during the one-day event. The EIMG was founded by Shrivardhan Kanoria, a collector and restorer of such vehicles, in 2020.

The link between EIMG and Lake Club was set up by EIMG secretary Subhajit Kumar. Rajiv Ghosh and Avik Naha, both vintage car collectors and part of the EIMG Board, were also present.

The Prewar American Car Class (Image/Sourish Meryson & Ranadip Mandal)

EIMG President Shrivardhan Kanoria handpicked around 80 vintage vehicles and categorised them into ten classes, inspired by Pebble Beach and the likes. Among these classes, there was a Rolls-Royce Class, comprising five immaculate Rolls-Royces on display.

Vehicles lined up during the event at Lake Club in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Image/Sourish Meryson & Ranadip Mandal)

Also among the classes were the Fiat Users Club Of Calcutta Cars, a subsidiary group of the EIMG. The oldest car in the show and also the star attraction was the 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, owned by Kanoria. The event was seamlessly curated by EIMG and conceptualised by Kanoria.

Postwar European Class (Image/Sourish Meryson & Ranadip Mandal)

“I feel privileged to be inducted as a secretary of EIMG, a group which is serious towards preserving the national motoring heritage. Our president is working hard for a noble cause and my involvement towards the same is humbly taken, with pleasure. The Lake Club has been very generous and supportive towards hosting this show for EIMG, and I am deeply thankful to them,” said Subhajit Kumar.

Two Wheeler Class (Image/Sourish Meryson & Ranadip Mandal)

“Such shows are the call of the day when it comes to enjoying this heritage vehicle hobby. I feel it as an integral responsibility towards this movement and hence put in my time and effort towards organising these events, throughout the year, for the benefit and encouragement of the Heritage Vehicle owners of Eastern India. For this show, I especially thank Lake Club for supporting our endeavour,” said Shrivardhan Kanoria.