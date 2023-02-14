Heritage on wheels: Vintage and classic vehicles on show in Kolkata

AN ARRAY of antique, vintage vehicles, some of which have undergone meticulous restoration in the past few years, were on display on the Lake Club lawn in Kolkata on Sunday as part of a grand car show, ‘EIMG Concours D’Elegance.’

The Lake Club, Kolkata, has been hosting the vintage car show, in collaboration with the Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG), for their respective members and guests, for the past four years, a statement said. The event witnesses a range of exotic heritage cars, as well as a substantial footfall of both members and guests, it added.

A total of five cars belonging to the Curator and Chief Judge of the EIMG Concours, the Founding President of EIMG, Shrivardhan Kanoria, were displayed which included three Rolls Royces and the oldest car in Kolkata, the 1906 Renault Freres. In a first, there were nine Rolls Royces displayed and competing. The 1906 Renault Freres was the “star attraction” of the show, the statement said.

The EIMG is a group of heritage vehicle owners, founded by Shrivardhan Kanoria, an eminent vintage car collector/restorer. Kanoria, the group president, has inducted Subhajit Kumar, a veteran high speed rallyist, as its secretary.

“As the president of EIMG, I have some responsibility towards the vintage and classic car fraternity of eastern India. In the first two years of EIMG and Lake Club collaboration, we just did show. From last year, we have inculcated an element of competition and we call it EIMG Concours. The quality of cars and the kind of restoration [work] they are doing is just because of this element of competition. It has turned out to be a path-breaking event in Kolkata. All the cars on show are on selection. If we keep it open to all, we will have to double the number of cars but we select the cream out of Kolkata,” said Kanoria.

This year, 90 vehicles took part and were honoured with crystal mementos and 37 prestigious trophies in various categories.

“Amongst the 37 trophies, the three top trophies of the day were won by three Rolls Royce. Overall third prize went to 1925 Rolls-Royce (Ashok Bubna) and the overall second prize went to 1937 Rolls Royce (SK Karnani HUF). The Momen Sahab Memorial ‘Best of Show’ prize was given to another 1937 Rolls-Royce (Azam Monem),” said Kanoria.

Advertisement

“This show has the finest collection of vintage and classic vehicles,” said Vijay Dhote, a Salt Lake resident who visited with his family.

Car enthusiast Subarna Bose, 75, said, “This is the first time I am visiting such a show and I am so happy to see so many classic cars.”

A daylong event, ‘Concours D’Elegance’ included the assembly of cars, judging, show for viewers, memento distribution, prize distribution, the statement said. This year, the event provided a platform for competition, amongst the participants. This included the element of competition wherein cars are judged on the basis of authenticity, restoration, maintenance, historical importance and rarity. The mementos and trophies have been sponsored by Julia Patnaik (Bhubaneswar), a leading vintage and classic car collector.

Advertisement

“Special thanks to the Lake Club executive committee members of the for the breathtaking venue, cocktail brunch, hoardings and wonderful hospitality,” said Kanoria.