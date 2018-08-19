Kolkata: Her organs donated, brain-dead teen gives new lease of life to five

The patients who received Mallika’s kidneys are Moumita Chakraborty (24) from Khardah and Sanjib Das (31) of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas. (Representational) The patients who received Mallika’s kidneys are Moumita Chakraborty (24) from Khardah and Sanjib Das (31) of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas. (Representational)

A 15-year-old brain-dead girl has emerged a saviour to at least five people in Kolkata on Saturday, a day after her family donated her organs.

Officials at the state-run Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), SSKM Hospital, said Mallika Mazumdar was declared brain-dead on Friday, after which the hospital counselled her family to give consent for organ donation. She was admitted on July 23 and was diagnosed with a brain injury. She was declared brain-dead on August 14.

Sources said Mallika’s kidneys were donated to two patients, her liver was transported via a green corridor to a patient at Apollo Hospital and her cornea and skin were given to two other patients.

“Now that I have lost my daughter already, atleast I have a feeling that she is surviving through others. I also spoke to my family in Siliguri and when they all agreed we gave our consent to the doctors,” said Manik Mazumdar, father of the deceased. Manik works as a driver in a courier company.

The Kolkata traffic police played a key role in the transplant of the liver. A Green Corridor facilitated by the police ensured that the donated liver reached Apollo Gleneagles in less than 10 minutes after it was retrieved from the donor. The recipient of her liver, a 44-year-old man from Chennai, had been suffering from liver disease and was at the last stage. He had been waiting for a donor for some time.

“On being informed of a match being found, the recipient was flown to Kolkata at midnight. On arrival, he was rushed to Apollo Gleneagles, where a team readied him for the transplant… Today’s transplant was another example of how government and private hospitals are working together to facilitate organ transplants… Liver transplant surgery is a prime example of the medical and surgical expertise of the hospital in conducting complex procedures…” said Rana Dasgupta, CEO, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital.

The patients who received Mallika’s kidneys are Moumita Chakraborty (24) from Khardah and Sanjib Das (31) of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas.

“We will never forget what Mazumdar’s family has done for us,” said Das’s relative.

“This incident will set an example about donating organs and will surely raise awareness,” said state nodal officer (organ transplantation) Aditi Kishore Sarkar.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App