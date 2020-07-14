Hemtabad MLA’s death: BJP to gherao police stations tomorrow

BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Rahul Sinha protest the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Rahul Sinha protest the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

BJP leaders and workers here took to the streets on Monday in protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration, following the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

The BJP organised a silent rally in the afternoon from its headquarters in Central Kolkata. The party alleged that the MLA had been murdered by the ruling party.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded a statement from Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister. “This is a cold-blooded murder by the goons of the TMC. The TMC was aware of Ray’s popularity in the area. We want an independent inquiry to bring out the truth,” he said.

At the conclusion of the rally, Ghosh declared a 12-hour shutdown in North Bengal from Tuesday 6 am, and announced, “On July 15, our workers will organise a ‘thana [station] gherao’ programme to protest against Roy’s death.”

After the march, a BJP delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan to demand a CBI inquiry.

In its deputation, the party wrote, “We condemn this gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA of BJP, under mysterious circumstances, and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The state police cannot be trusted with an impartial investigation — as the records of 104 killings indicate.”

BJP MPs Saumitra Khan and Deboshree Chowdhury went to the crime scene in Raiganj. Chowdhury also visited the MLA’s family.

The BJP’s protests are expected to continue on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the party’s workers and supporters started a social media campaign, seeking “justice” in the case.

