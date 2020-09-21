Heavy to very heavy rain likely for next 4 days in Bengal: Met

The administrations of East Midnapore, South and North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly have been alerted. (File)

Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the state for the next four days. However, there will be more rainfall in north Bengal than in the south parts. Water level of rivers is expected to rise and an alert has been issued. The weather department has warned fishermen in coastal regions not to venture out into the sea.

According to weather men the low-pressure area is likely to move northwards into Gangetic West Bengal, causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts.

The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts; heavy rain over other districts of south Bengal from Monday and will continue till Wednesday.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rain at some places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong.

Water-bound activity over the sea beach of West Bengal may be restricted from Monday to Wednesday. Those who are in deep seas have been advised to return to the coast by Sunday night. Continuous downpour may lead to waterlogging in some streets and low-lying areas of Kolkata, and so the corporation too has been alerted.

