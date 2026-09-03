Heavy showers lash South Bengal; Kolkata records nearly 80 mm of rainfall

Rain started early on Thursday morning in Kolkata and its adjacent areas, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thundershowers in West Bengal’s southern districts. Heavy rain is expected in Birbhum and Murshidabad throughout the day, while inclement weather will persist North Bengal as well.

The IMD issued an orange alert for thundershowers for Thursday in eight South Bengal districts: Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan, and Birbhum.

Southern districts may also experience lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in some places.

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Kolkata’s sky has remained overcast since morning. The minimum temperature recorded was 25.5°C, which is 0.8°C below normal.