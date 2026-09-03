Heavy showers lash South Bengal; Kolkata records nearly 80 mm of rainfall

Rain started early on Thursday morning in Kolkata and its adjacent areas, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thundershowers in West Bengal’s southern districts. Heavy rain is expected in Birbhum and Murshidabad throughout the day, while inclement weather will persist North Bengal as well.
The IMD issued an orange alert for thundershowers for Thursday in eight South Bengal districts: Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan, and Birbhum.
Southern districts may also experience lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in some places.
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Kolkata’s sky has remained overcast since morning. The minimum temperature recorded was 25.5°C, which is 0.8°C below normal.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 2.9°C below normal, with the city receiving 78.2 mm of rainfall throughout the day.
The state experienced an average cumulative rainfall of 11.9 mm in the past 24 hours, representing a +17 per cent departure from the long-period average.
Thundershowers had earlier been forecast for Kolkata and neighbouring districts. Bad weather in South Bengal may ease slightly starting Friday, though scattered rain caused by thunderclouds will continue, according to the IMD. Thundershowers may pick up again in the southern districts from Monday.
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And there is no immediate relief in sight for the northern districts. Heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur, while very heavy rain is likely in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on Thursday.
On Friday, the northernmost five districts—Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar—may witness heavy rain, with the last two districts on the list expected to receive it for a few more days.
Highest rainfall in Purba Bardhaman
In South Bengal, the highest rainfall was recorded at Mangalkote in Purba Bardhaman with 81.0 mm, followed closely by Alipore in Kolkata with 79.7 mm, Nalhati with 74.0 mm, Narayanpur with 68.2 mm, Kandi with 65.0 mm, Dumdum with 62.8 mm, Saltlake with 50.3 mm, Tilpara Barrage with 40.0 mm, Amtala with 37.0 mm, Suri (CWC) with 36.4 mm, Gheropara with 35.2 mm, Hetampur with 34.8 mm, Sriniketan with 33.6 mm, Basirhat with 32.4 mm, Suri at 31.8 mm, Mankar at 30.4 mm, Barrackpur at 29.0 mm, and Kalyani at 28.3 mm.
In terms of district-level averages, North 24 Parganas logged 43.6 mm (+514 per cent), Purba Burdwan recorded 35.5 mm (+481 per cent), Birbhum recorded 33 mm (+488 per cent), Murshidabad recorded 31.2 mm (+333 per cent), Nadia recorded 23.9 mm (+268 per cent), Hooghly recorded 10.3 mm (+3 per cent), Howrah recorded 8.4 mm (-19 per cent), Paschim Burdwan recorded 6.4 mm (-38 per cent), Jhargram recorded 5.1 mm (-43 per cent), South 24 Parganas recorded 3.8 mm (-72 per cent), Paschim Medinipur recorded 1.8 mm (-80 per cent), Bankura recorded 0.3 mm (-96 per cent), Purulia recorded 0.2 mm (-97 per cent), and Purba Medinipur recorded 0 mm (-100 per cent).
Lowest rainfall in Cooch Behar
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In North Bengal, rainfall figures were generally lower, with specific location readings showing 43.6 mm at Singimari in Cooch Behar, 19.0 mm at Raiganj in North Dinajpur, 9.0 mm at Malda, 9.0 mm at Lava in Kalimpong, and 7.0 mm at Darjeeling.
The district-level averages for North Bengal were 19 mm in Uttar Dinajpur (+71 per cebt), 9 mm in Malda (+8 per cent), 7.9 mm in Cooch Behar (-59 per cent), 2.9 mm in Kalimpong (-84 per cent), 2.6 mm in Dakshin Dinajpur (-49 per cent), 2.4 mm in Darjeeling (-88 per cent), 0.3 mm in Jalpaiguri (-99 per cent), and 0 mm in Alipurduar (-100 per cent).
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More