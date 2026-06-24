Heavy rains lash parts of Kolkata; trees uprooted, traffic disrupted

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Heavy monsoon showers lashed large parts of North Bengal on Monday, while an intense thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong winds swept across Kolkata and neighbouring districts in the afternoon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain across the state over the coming days.
The southwest monsoon has become active over the state under the influence of favourable wind patterns and a strong moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. For South Bengal, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Districts including East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia and Bankura are likely to experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Kolkata and its neighboring districts will continue to experience active monsoon conditions over the next few days.
Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Kolkata uprooted trees, disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters, officials said.
Several parts of the city reported waterlogging, while strong winds uprooted trees at key locations, including the Esplanade area and near the Calcutta High Court, leading to traffic snarls on adjoining roads.
A temporary idol structure on Dufferin Road was damaged in the storm, while a tree fell on a few vehicles parked inside the high court premises, the officials said.
Trees also collapsed on overhead power lines at some places.
Civic workers rushed to the affected locations and began clearing fallen trees to restore traffic movement.
The IMD said thunderstorms and rain also affected Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purulia districts.
Heavy rainfall was forecast for Kolkata, Howrah and South 24 Parganas, while moderate rain was expected in the remaining districts under the alert zone, it said.
There was no immediate report of any injury or fatality due to the inclement weather.
(Antoreep Das in an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
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