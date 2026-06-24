Heavy rains lash parts of Kolkata; trees uprooted, traffic disrupted

Officials clear branches of uprooted trees from a road after heavy rain and gusty winds in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI

Heavy monsoon showers lashed large parts of North Bengal on Monday, while an intense thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong winds swept across Kolkata and neighbouring districts in the afternoon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain across the state over the coming days.

The southwest monsoon has become active over the state under the influence of favourable wind patterns and a strong moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. For South Bengal, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Districts including East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia and Bankura are likely to experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.