Heavy rainfall alert for north Bengal, downpour likely till today

The Met department on Thursday has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of North Bengal, including Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The Regional Meteorological Department of Alipore said heavy rainfall across North Bengal is likely to continue till Friday.

In last two days, rains have played a havoc in several pockets of North Bengal — Siliguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Darjeeling.

According to local sources, Darjeeling and Kalimpong was hit by severe landslides, thereby blocking highways. National Highway 10, which connects Siliguri to Sikkim, has been completely blocked, along with National Highways 31 that links the Dooars to Siliguri. Multiple landslides have led to road blockades near Setijhora, Kali Mandir and Sevoke police outpost, they added.

Siliguri traffic officials said repair works had started, but it would take some time for the traffic movement to become normal owing to bad weather. The district administration have issue a warning urging people to stay indoors till the weather improves. “Due to life threat, people from the low-lying areas are being evacuated. People are being shifted to school buildings and other shelters,” said an official of the Alipurduar district administration.

On Wednesday, at least three people, including two tourists from Rajasthan, were feared dead after their vehicle plunged into the swollen Teesta river in Darjeeling. The SUV was going to Gangtok from Bagdogra airport, when it skidded off the road and fell into the river near Coronation Bridge, about 23 km from Siliguri. Local police said the condition of the road was not good due to continuous rain and this might have triggered the accident.

On Monday, two persons had died after their house collapsed due to landslide at Pubung Phatak in Darjeeling.