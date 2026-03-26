Heavy rain, thunderstorm in north Bengal from Friday: IMD

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By Avantika Basu
West Bengal is bracing for a period of increasing atmospheric instability, with widespread rain and thunderstorms from Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
A disturbance extending from Gangetic West Bengal to south Chhattisgarh is likely to enhance thunderstorm activity, particularly over North Bengal.
The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for the five northernmost districts, with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.
Severe thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and potential hailstorm activity are likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Friday. Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across northern districts by Saturday, before easing in intensity toward the end of the month.
In South Bengal, weather conditions will remain mostly dry on Thursday, for major areas including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the Bardhaman districts. However, light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in the western and coastal belts,
A significant weather warning has been issued for South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely.
According to the weather office, the districts including Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Jhargram are likely to witness more intense thunderstorm activity between March 27 and 28, while the rest of south Bengal will also experience fairly widespread rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
The IMD warns of possible lightning strikes, damage to standing crops, and potential landslides in hilly areas. Residents are urged to take shelter in safe buildings during lightning and avoid standing under trees or electric poles.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)
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