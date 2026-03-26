Heavy rain, thunderstorm in north Bengal from Friday: IMD

A significant weather warning has been issued for South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely.

By Avantika Basu

West Bengal is bracing for a period of increasing atmospheric instability, with widespread rain and thunderstorms from Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A disturbance extending from Gangetic West Bengal to south Chhattisgarh is likely to enhance thunderstorm activity, particularly over North Bengal.

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for the five northernmost districts, with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Severe thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and potential hailstorm activity are likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Friday. Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across northern districts by Saturday, before easing in intensity toward the end of the month.