Heavy rain likely in North Bengal tomorrow, wet spell to last across Bengal till April 10: IMD

Written by Avantika Basu

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph is expected in most districts in South Bengal, with very heavy rainfall likely in East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms all over North Bengal, with heavy rainfall up to 7-11 cm expected in Dooars, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts during the same period.

A trough/wind discontinuity running from Gangetic West Bengal to Gulf of Mannar and favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal have increased the likelihood of thunderstorm activity over some districts of West Bengal from April 7 to 10, IMD said.