Heavy rain likely in North Bengal tomorrow, wet spell to last across Bengal till April 10: IMD

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Written by Avantika Basu
Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph is expected in most districts in South Bengal, with very heavy rainfall likely in East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms all over North Bengal, with heavy rainfall up to 7-11 cm expected in Dooars, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts during the same period.
A trough/wind discontinuity running from Gangetic West Bengal to Gulf of Mannar and favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal have increased the likelihood of thunderstorm activity over some districts of West Bengal from April 7 to 10, IMD said.
Meanwhile, Kolkata woke up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday, with the weather office predicting rain and thunderstorms in late afternoon and evening.
North Bengal also saw a wet spell with light to moderate rain lashing Darjeeling and Kalimpong throughout the day.
The weather office predicted scattered rainfall in Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda on Tuesday. However, skies are expected to gradually clear in the coming days, bringing drier conditions.
Urban and adjoining districts of Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places on Tuesday afternoon or evening, IMD said.
The weather department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning with occasional hail in coastal and western districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura for the next few days.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Avantika Basu works as an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)
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