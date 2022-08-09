Heavy rain likely in south Bengal this week, coastal areas on alert

August 9, 2022 4:18:53 am
Most districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said.
The state government has alerted the administrations of coastal districts in the wake of the forecast of the weather department that said fishermen from the state have been advised not to venture into the sea from August 8 to 11.
The weather department has issued “yellow warning” at some places in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and East and West Midnapore districts of South Bengal where heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely to occur on Tuesday.
On Monday morning, Kolkata and other parts of the state received light to moderate rain.
The Alipore Meteorological Department said in a bulletin, “Due to the presence of well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast and its likely concentration into a depression in the next 24 hours and movement west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to occur over the districts of South Bengal from August 9 to 11 (sic).”
“The change in weather in the next few days may paralyse normal life across south Bengal. We are making arrangements to minimise the impact,” said a state government official.
A ‘wind warning’ was also issued, officials said. “Gusty wind with a speed of 40-50 km/h is likely in North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore districts on August 10. Fishermen should not to venture into the sea from August 8 to11,” said an official.
Besides, a thunderstorm forecast for the entire day was issued for all districts of south Bengal.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
