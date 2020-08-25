Heavy rain likely in Gangetic Bengal for next 3 days: MeT

Rain lashes Kolkata’s Park Street on Monday.The city received 1.6 mm of rainfall. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Gangetic Bengal over the next three days as predicted by the regional Meteorological (Met) Department of Bengal.

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas. It is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of South Bengal between Tuesday and Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Bengal during 24-27 August,” read a statement issued by Weather department.

Heavy rain is predicted at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman districts. Apart from heavy rain thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may also occur at one or two places in the South Bengal districts.

According to the weather department sources, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for Tuesday in Purulia , Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted also on Wednesday at one or two places in Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram.

“Wind speed is likely to be 45-55 kmph along on and off West Bengal coast during 25-27 August. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during 25-27th .Those who are in deep seas are advised to return coast by tonight by 24th August,” read a bulletin issued by Alipore Weather Department.

The Met department has also alerted that there is a possibility of water rising in different rivers of South Bengal.

“Water bound activity over the sea beach of West Bengal may be restricted on August 25 and 26,” officials added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday took stock of the preparedness of the districts where heavy rainfall has been predicted by the regional Met department.

“The Damodar Valley Corporation has to take permission before releasing water. There has to be coordination and water cannot be released without our knowledge,” the CM told officials. Nearly 3,000 have been left homeless as water levels rose in Mousuni Island that is yet to recover from Amphan devastation.

