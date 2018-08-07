Heavy rain hits Bankura, 1 dead

The Satighat bridge damaged by floods in Bankura on Monday. (Express) The Satighat bridge damaged by floods in Bankura on Monday. (Express)

One person drowned in a rivulet and several houses were damaged as heavy rain lashed Bankura district on Monday. The district received more than 224 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, officials said.

A statement issued by Asim Kumar Biswas, the additional district magistrate (general), Bankura, said the district received about 224 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. As a result, several areas were inundated. Mejhia, Satighat and Gangajalghati were the most affected.

“One person drowned while crossing a rivulet in Mejhia block and 52 houses have been destroyed in the rain. More than 2,500 people had been affected and waterlogging has been reported from many low-lying areas of the district and several wards of Bankura town,” the statement reads.

a damaged house. The district received more than 224 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Express) a damaged house. The district received more than 224 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Express)

According to a senior government official of the district, three relief camps have been set up in the affected areas. Two speed boats have been pressed into service, officials said. The Chief Medical Officer of Health has been requested to deploy medical team in the submerged areas.

The Met department on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday owing to a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal. While the rainfall is likely to be very heavy in the districts of West and East Midnapore, Purulia and Jhargram, it may be heavy in the other districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, the Met forecast said.

People being ferried to safety on life boats. (Express) People being ferried to safety on life boats. (Express)

According to the Home Ministry’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 158 people have died in the state during the monsoon season

so far.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App