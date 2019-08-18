Heavy rain cripples Kolkata; residents grapple with waterlogging, power cuts

Kolkata came to a standstill as many roads were waterlogged, trains and flights delayed, and power supply disrupted due to torrential rain for a second consecutive day on Saturday. Kolkata received 186.1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till around noon on Saturday. Disaster management teams are on standby and a control room has been set up at the state secretariat. Central Avenue, Behala and Ekbalpore are among the worst-hit parts in Kolkata.

“Due to heavy rainfall and extreme waterlogging at the Haldiram crossing, all airport-bound passengers are requested to schedule their journey at least one or two hours in advance. We would request people to take New Town Road instead of VIP Road,” read a message tweeted by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Intermittent spells of moderate rain and thundershower are expected to continue at many places in the city, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). “A few heavy spells and moderate lightning are likely in many districts, including the North and South Parganas in the next six to 12 hours,” said a MeT official.

The heavy rainfall waterlogged and flooded many streets. “Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, including in front of North Port Police Station, between K C Sen Street and Amherst Street Post Office, Satya Doctor Road, Biren Roy Road (West), Behala, Strand Road and M G Road Crossing, from Muktaram Babu Street to Cooltola street on Central Avenue, P C Connector, Maa flyover and AJC Bose Road flyover, Transport Depot Road and CGR Road in front of Fancy Market,” said a police officer.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Mayor of Bidhannagar municipality Krishna Chakraborty visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation. Special teams have been engaged to drain water. “If rain stops we will be able to bring the city back to normal in six to seven hours,” said Hakim.

A dilapidated building also collapsed due to continuous rain. While no casualty was reported, a man was rescued from the collapsed portion of the building. “At 6.50 am, the roof of a one-storey building collapsed at 40, Pulin Khatik Road in Tangra Police Station area. One person was trapped inside. A Kolkata Police Disaster Management team rescued a 30-year- old man who suffered minor injuries,” said an official of disaster management.

Meanwhile, two men were injured after their bike skidded on E M bypass near Captain Fishery early on Saturday. The rider Rohit Thapa, 39, of Baranagar in North 24-Parganas was taken to Apollo Hospital, while the pillion rider, Durlav Goswami (35), was discharged after treatment.

In a second incident, police were informed that several passengers were stranded inside a stationary circular train between BBD Bag and Burrabazar due to waterlogging at 10.45 am. The Circular Railway Control and the Government Railway Police (Sealdah) were informed. Officials from North Port Police Station were sent. The train was brought to Burrabazar Circular Station and all passengers safely deboarded the train service.