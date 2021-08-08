Heavy rain continues to lash southern parts of West Bengal

THE FLOOD situation continued to prevail on Saturday in the six southern districts of Bengal, with heavy rain lashing the entire region. Four persons were killed and seven injured in lightning strikes in two districts of Bengal on Saturday.

Sources in the state disaster management department said that two persons died in Hooghly district and two others, including a woman, were killed in Purba Bardhaman district when lightning struck them. Seven persons from Purba Bardhaman district were injured in similar incidents of lighting, the sources added.

A senior official said, “It has been raining quite consistently since Friday night. In the daytime, the rain had stopped but again started on Saturday evening and that has impacted the situation in the flood-hit districts of the state. We are monitoring the situation and ensuring that there is enough food and relief material for the affected people.”