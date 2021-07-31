Heavy rain continues in Bengal, 2 dead in Kalimpong

According to sources, eight labourers were on night shift when disaster struck. Rescue operations were on, sources said.

Incessant and heavy rainfall lashed several parts of West Bengal on Friday.

The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure trough over the Bay of Bengal. Persistent wet weather and showers brought back familiar rain-related woes in Kolkata, with extensive waterlogging at various points bringing the city to its knees.

At least two persons died and several were injured after a labourers’ camp was swept away in heavy rain at the Sevoke Rangpo rail project site near Kalimpong in north Bengal.

According to sources, eight labourers were on night shift when disaster struck. Rescue operations were on, sources said.

Heavy showers since Thursday night also triggered landslides at several places bordering Bengal and Sikkim, resulting in a large stretch of National Highway-10 being blocked. Landslides were also reported at multiple locations near Kalimpong.

Severe waterlogging forced the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Ltd (CESC) and the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) to disconnect power supply to several parts of Kolkata and elsewhere in the state to prevent any untoward incident.

Unrelenting showers also affected railway services as 12 special trains of the South Eastern Railway were cancelled.

Met officials said Kolkata received 150 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day quantum for the month of July in decades. The weather department said heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) was likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Saturday. While a red alert for squalls over north Bay of Bengal was issued, fishermen were advised not to venture into sea in the next 24 hours.

The Met department has forecast enhanced rainfall activity between July 30 and 31.