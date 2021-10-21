Heavy rain batters north Bengal: Tourists left stranded, roads & bridges damaged

Heavy rain battered North Bengal, throwing life out of gear and triggering multiple landslides that left tourists stranded in the hills. Torrential showers in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts triggered landslides causing damages to roads and bridges while halting or disrupting traffic in many places, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed four teams for relief and rescue operation across North Bengal as well as in Sikkim.

The landslides triggered by persistent and heavy rainfall cut off National Highway-10, the main road linking Gangtok, the Sikkim capital and a favourite getaway spot for many in West Bengal and elsewhere, to the rest of the country.

While three of the rescue teams will work in North Bengal, the remaining one will stay put in Sikkim for relief work.

Around 11pm, a landside occurred at NH-10, near Birik-Dara, that connects Siliguri with Sikkim and Kalimpong. The Algarah-Lava stretch in Kalimpong was also blocked for several hours due to a landslide. Kalimpong Police deployed personnel at all important points, handing out water and snacks to stranded tourists. Civil defence volunteers were also seen providing tea and eatables to visitors stuck on Lava-Algarah road.

A landside was also reported on NH-55, which connects Siliguri to Darjeeling.

The Met office didn’t hold out much hope for North Bengal, saying that the region will continue to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Pounded by incessant rainfall for 36hours, several roads in North Bengal were blocked due to landslides, stranding locals and visitors and cutting off traffic. The main road between Lodhama police station and Lodhama Bazar was closed because of a landslide. The one connecting Chongtong to Darjeeling was blocked as well.

There was another landslide at Cheuri Vhir near Mahanadi on NH-55, blocking roadways and bringing traffic movement to a crawl. Two-wheelers and light vehicles were diverted through Ghayabari. The rescue personnel are already at work to clear blocked roads. With the Lodhama- Manebhanjan stretch also blocked, police advised locals moving in large vehicles to stay off Lebong Cart Road.

The NH-10 was cut off after a landslide on the 29th mile, in Kalijhora. It is understood that it may take a while before the stretch is cleared for traffic again. Goods vehicles will stay off that route till further notice, officials said.

According to police, debris on Lebong- Badamtam road has been cleared and it is pliable. The police also requested that all Siliguri-bound vehicles to take Rohini road or Pankhabari road as both have been unaffected by the traffic and are open to traffic. However, the stretch from Sukhiapokhri to Dudhia Iron Brigde is only open to small vehicles.

“Siliguri-bound passenger vehicles from Sikkim are advised to take Peshok road. Road connecting to Kainjalia to Bijanbari has been restored. Lebong cart is open only for small vehicles. For any emergencies or queries, call the Helpline numbers: Control room – 03542252057 9083270435, Darjeeling – 9083270413 9083270405, Kurseong – 9083270415 9083270411, Rural( Naxalbari, khoribari, Phansidewa) – 9083270410 9083270407,” read a statement issued by Siliguri police.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure system over Bihar and its neighbourhood has now developed into a cyclonic circulation, the weather office said, adding that enhanced rainfall activity was likely to continue in North Bengal districts over the next few days. The Met officials have also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, as well as light to moderate rainfall is very likely in the North Bengal districts till Thursday.

According to the Met office, heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) and extremely heavy rainfall (excess of 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts.

The weather office issued a ‘yellow’ warning for North Bengal on Thursday, predicting heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places in the Alipurduar district. “There is a possibility of landslide in the hilly areas in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, rise in water level in river, waterlogging in low lying areas and damage of standing crops in the field,” an official said.

Till till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Gajoldoba recorded maximum rainfall in a 24-hours at 34 cm, followed by Sukiapokhri at 28 cm.