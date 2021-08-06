Heavy rain batters Kolkata, leaves parts of city waterlogged

Rescue boats had to be deployed in the waterlogged areas of Amta in West Bengal on Friday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday morning, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The weather department had already predicted this intense spell of thunderstorm and rain two days ago.

Waterlogging at a residential neighbourhood in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo) Waterlogging at a residential neighbourhood in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo)

“Moderate to heavy rainfall will occur over Kolkata and suburban areas,” a statement by the Met department read. Rain led to traffic congestion in the city during office hours as many roads remained submerged.

As per the meteorological department, moderate rains are expected in different districts of South Bengal today. However, the cyclonic system has shifted towards Bangladesh, the Alipore Meteorological Department said. There is a possibility of heavy rains in North Bengal from Monday, the weather department added.

Rainfall is expected to decrease as the day progresses.

The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure trough over the Bay of Bengal. This comes at a time when several districts of West Bengal and Kolkata are reeling under extensive flooding on account of unrelenting rainfall and subsequent discharge of water from dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation.

People wade through waterlogged streets of Amta in West Bengal. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) People wade through waterlogged streets of Amta in West Bengal. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Several areas such as Biren Roy Road, James Long Sarani at the Janakalyan Road crossing, Janakalyan Road, ML Gupta Road near Palki Bari, ML Gupta Road, JL Sarani at the SN Roy Road crossing, VIP Road and Belgachhia were left waterlogged.

Kolkata has recorded 21.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

At least 15 people have died, and over three lakh have been displaced across West Bengal due to the incessant rain over the past few days.