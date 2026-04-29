Heavy bandobast for Bengal polls: Over 2,300 CAPF companies deployed, surveillance from air and on roads

CAPF personnel check vehicle(s) as part of security measures on the eve of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

For violence-free polling on Wednesday, the concluding phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) has deployed over 2,300 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) alongside drone surveillance and patrolling bikes to maintain order.

Apart from using drones fitted with cameras for the first time in the state elections, the poll body has deployed 2,343 central companies across the state, including 273 in Kolkata to ensure a “calm and well-managed” polling, officials said, adding that more than 6,000 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 26 senior police officers have been put on special duty.

In an intensified confidence-building measure (CBM), officials said that 1,543 people have been arrested over the last 36 hours.