Heat wave forecast in 7 districts, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting today

AMID the prevailing heatwave condition in some districts of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level meeting with top officials at the state secretariat on Wednesday to review the emerging situation.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering early summer vacation in schools to provide relief to the students from the sweltering heat, said state education minister Bratya Basu.

The Met office, on the other hand, has forecast heat wave conditions in seven south Bengal districts for the next two days, while Kolkata, too, will witness a heatwave-like condition.

The average highest temperature of the day hovered over 40 degrees Celsius in most of the south Bengal districts on Tuesday. Sources said the Chief Minister had convened a meeting on Wednesday to hold discussions on the extreme weather condition and the steps to be taken.

All department secretaries, district magistrates and police brass have been directed to attend the meeting.

Besides, discussions will also take place on the depleting groundwater in nine districts due to the lack of rainfall. On Monday, the state government had issued an advisory to all state-run schools, asking them to shift the primary school hours from day to morning and, if not possible, then make adequate arrangements so that the children do not fall ill in the scorching heat.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also asked its schools to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, adequate availability of ORS (oral rehydration therapy) and medical facility to take care of Class XII board candidates in case they fall sick in the heat wave-like condition.

As a result, several schools across south Bengal have curtailed the school hours to provide relief to the students.

South Point School in Kolkata has decided to take only online classes for the primary sections for the next three days.

Some parents even urged the state government to declare early summer vacation. Reacting to their demands, the education minister said, “The education department has already issued an advisory on combating the scorching heat condition. We even curtailed the school hours. If we think it is needed, then we will declare early summer vacation for our students. But, we have to keep in mind that schools were closed for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, heatwave condition has been predicted in some areas of Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts for the next two days.

According to the Met office, heat wave condition was witnessed at some places in Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan districts on Tuesday. The average highest temperature during the day hovered over 40 degrees Celsius in most south Bengal districts.

The Met office has also forecast rainfall in some south Bengal districts from May 2.