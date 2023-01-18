scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Hearing on contempt case: Calcutta HC restrains lawyers from meets, protests on court premises

The court directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to file a report with findings of who placed the orders for printing the posters, people involved in pasting them, and the printer's name.

The Lake police station officer in-charge was directed to submit all records before the police commissioner for him to comply with court directions. (File)
A three-judge special bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued an order restraining lawyers from holding meetings, processions or displaying placards on the court premises till it is seized of the matter involving contempt proceedings over protests outside Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s courtroom.

In the first hearing on the contempt case initiated by Justice Mantha against the protest of lawyers who created a ruckus outside his courtroom on January 9, the bench Justices TS Sivagnanam, IP Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash also sought report from the Kolkata Police on “defamatory” posters pasted in front of Justice Mantha’s residence.

The court directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to file a report with findings of who placed the orders for printing the posters, people involved in pasting them, and the printer’s name.

The contempt rule will be taken up for hearing again on February 2. Registrar general Chaitali Chatterjee produced in the court a letter from the assistant commissioner of police (High Court), addressed to her, which was given in reply to a communication to the ACP seeking CCTV footage and photos of January 9, 10 and 11 in front of Justice Mantha’s courtroom.

The letter, CCTV footage and photos were submitted in the court. Maintaining that the proceedings is that of criminal contempt, the bench said, a certificate of authenticity has to be given by the police authority as per provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Evidence Act.

The court directed the issuance of notice to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the ACP (High Court) and the officer in-charge of Lake police station, under the jurisdiction of which the Jodhpur Park residence of Justice Mantha is situated.

The Lake police station officer in-charge was directed to submit all records before the police commissioner for him to comply with court directions.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 02:46 IST
