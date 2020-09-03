Health worker is Bengal’s 50th blood plasma donor, vows to return for more

Ramesh Adak at Medical College Kolkata. (Photo by Partha Paul)

When Ramesh Adak walked in Medical College Kolkata on Wednesday, he was greeted with flowers and welcomed by health workers for strengthening the battle against an insidious enemy — the coronavirus. The 27-year-old became the 50th coronavirus survivor to donate blood plasma at the hospital.

As many as 1,40,913 Covid patients have been discharged from state hospitals.

A medical technician at the hospital, Adak said, “I was infected on July 20 and recovered on August 22. I feel good that I can help others who are suffering. If my health parameters allow it, I am willing to donate more in the future.”

According to health experts, blood plasma helps critical patients boost their immunity.

Medical College Kolkata began receiving blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors on May 27, said Prasun Bhattacharya, Professor and Head of Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion at the hospital. He said a majority of the donors were from hospitals, police and media.

The first person to donate plasma in the state was Monami Biswas. After her recovery on March 31, she returned to the United Kingdom to pursue her Masters at the University of Edinburgh. “I came forward so that others do not suffer,” she said.

In the first week of July, Ekhlaque Ahmed became the first police officer in the state to donate plasma. Since then, almost a dozen of police personnel have followed in his footsteps. Police have been requesting Covid survivors on social media to come forward for donation. “Last evening, the relative of a critical patient reached out to us on Twitter for plasma donation. Constable Bhaskar Bera and police driver Pappu Kumar Singh donated plasma,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had tweeted on August 10.

