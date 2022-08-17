Headmaster dies of cardiac arrest while delivering I-Day speech

August 17, 2022 3:42:16 am
The headmaster of a private school died after falling sick while delivering a speech on the occasion of Independence Day at Vidyasagar Sishu Niketan in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Monday.
According to a schoolteacher, speaking at the Independence Day event at the school, Lakshman Das (55) suddenly fell unconscious and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
According to doctors, Das died of cardiac arrest.
“The headmaster was feeling unwell in the morning, but he insisted that he would participate in the school event. He participated in a students’ procession, and later, he was delivering a lecture when he fell sick again. We took him to a hospital but he could not be revived,” said schoolteacher Pinki Das.
Shibani Das, the principal’s wife, said her husband had a heart problem and was unwell for some days. “The doctor had advised him to take rest and talk less. But, on Sunday, he spent long hours at the school overseeing preparations for the Independence Day event,” said Shibani.
