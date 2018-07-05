‘He used fake entry passes to win trust’: Man held for ‘offering jobs at airport’, duping people

The Bidhannagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly swindling people on the pretext of providing jobs at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Police sources said Prosenjit Paul of Dum Dum would also issue fake entry passes to the airport to win the confidence of his victims.

“Yesterday, at 8.15 pm, one Bapan Naskar of Panchuria in Rajarhat came to the police station and submitted a written complaint against one Prosenjit Paul . The complaint said he became acquainted with the accused a year ago. Prosenjit had offered to provide him with a job in the solar department of Dum Dum Airport in return for cash. Believing him, Bapan paid the total amount… Twenty-five other people also paid cash to him,” said DC (headquarters) Amit Javalgi.

A case was initiated under sections of cheating and fraud of the IPC. Prosenjit has been remanded to 7-day police custody. The exact amount that the accused swindled is not yet known, police sources said.

