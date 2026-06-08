He hid in a pile of sarees to evade arrest, TMC worker held in ‘cut money’ case

A policeman standing in a clothing warehouse… Rummaging through a pile of sarees. And emerges from beneath the pile, a man in a purple shirt: TMC worker Brahmananda Chakraborty. A video of his arrest is now viral on social media.

Chakraborty was arrested from a saree warehouse in the Bilaspur area of Udaynarayanpur, Howrah district on Saturday. He was hiding there in an alleged attempt to evade arrest after a complaint was filed against him early on Saturday at the Udaynarayanpur police station.

The complainants, said to be local area residents, alleged that the TMC worker took “cut money” from them in exchange for providing benefits under a government housing scheme. Several residents complained that they were asked to pay extra money to receive the scheme’s benefits, after which a police complaint was filed against the party worker.