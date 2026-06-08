He hid in a pile of sarees to evade arrest, TMC worker held in ‘cut money’ case

The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 05:07 AM IST
He hid in a pile of sarees to evade police, TMC worker held for ‘graft’Screengrab of the video showing Brahmananda Chakraborty emerging from a pile of sarees.
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A policeman standing in a clothing warehouse… Rummaging through a pile of sarees. And emerges from beneath the pile, a man in a purple shirt: TMC worker Brahmananda Chakraborty. A video of his arrest is now viral on social media.

Chakraborty was arrested from a saree warehouse in the Bilaspur area of Udaynarayanpur, Howrah district on Saturday. He was hiding there in an alleged attempt to evade arrest after a complaint was filed against him early on Saturday at the Udaynarayanpur police station.

The complainants, said to be local area residents, alleged that the TMC worker took “cut money” from them in exchange for providing benefits under a government housing scheme. Several residents complained that they were asked to pay extra money to receive the scheme’s benefits, after which a police complaint was filed against the party worker.

Following the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter. As the likelihood of his arrest increased, the accused allegedly arrived at a clothing store in the area, where he hid under a pile of sarees kept in the godown.

However the police had already received information about his movements. The investigation team located the shop and conducted a thorough search after which it was found that Chakraborty was hiding under a pile of sarees in the godown in an attempt to evade arrest, said police.

The police personnel rummaged through the sarees to arrest the TMC worker. A video of the bizarre incident has caught eyeballs online.

It is learnt that Chakraborty was also accused in a post-poll violence incident after the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. Local BJP leaders told PTI that complaints regarding his alleged involvement in the 2021 post-poll violence incidents had been pending for several years.

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The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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