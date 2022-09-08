scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

HC to WBBPE: Appoint 112 petitioners in primary schools

The court directed the primary board to conclude the recruitment process for the petitioners by September 28. The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the School Education Department to send the number of vacancies equal to the number of the petitioners to the WBBPE so that those could be filled.

Calcutta High Court, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe court directed that the petitioners' recommendation is to be done in terms of the 2016 recruitment rules. The education department had given recruitment notification in 2016 on the basis of a 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). The petitioners at that time failed to clear the exam.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to take appropriate steps and appoint 112 candidates/petitioners for vacancies created in primary schools for teachers subsequent to a 2016 recruitment process.

The court directed the primary board to conclude the recruitment process for the petitioners by September 28. The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the School Education Department to send the number of vacancies equal to the number of the petitioners to the WBBPE so that those could be filled.

In the past two days, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the appointment of 77 candidates for teaching jobs in primary schools by September-end.

The court directed that the petitioners’ recommendation is to be done in terms of the 2016 recruitment rules. The education department had given recruitment notification in 2016 on the basis of a 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). The petitioners at that time failed to clear the exam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
More from Kolkata

In 2018, the high court passed an order for giving six marks against six wrong answers in the answer key. Thus, in 2020, the petitioners emerged successful in the 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) following the addition of numbers to their mark sheets after the board admitted their gaffe by printing wrong questions that the candidates had to attempt. They moved to the high court this year seeking an order to participate in the recruitment process for primary teachers, as they said that they could have taken part in the 2016 recruitment process had they got the six marks at that time.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:38:51 am
Next Story

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s custody extended for 14 days

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement