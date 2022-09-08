HC to WBBPE: Appoint 112 petitioners in primary schools

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to take appropriate steps and appoint 112 candidates/petitioners for vacancies created in primary schools for teachers subsequent to a 2016 recruitment process.

The court directed the primary board to conclude the recruitment process for the petitioners by September 28. The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the School Education Department to send the number of vacancies equal to the number of the petitioners to the WBBPE so that those could be filled.

In the past two days, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the appointment of 77 candidates for teaching jobs in primary schools by September-end.

The court directed that the petitioners’ recommendation is to be done in terms of the 2016 recruitment rules. The education department had given recruitment notification in 2016 on the basis of a 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). The petitioners at that time failed to clear the exam.

In 2018, the high court passed an order for giving six marks against six wrong answers in the answer key. Thus, in 2020, the petitioners emerged successful in the 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) following the addition of numbers to their mark sheets after the board admitted their gaffe by printing wrong questions that the candidates had to attempt. They moved to the high court this year seeking an order to participate in the recruitment process for primary teachers, as they said that they could have taken part in the 2016 recruitment process had they got the six marks at that time.