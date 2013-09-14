HC to state: shift bus terminus from Shahid Minar

The Calcutta High Court Friday directed the state government to set up a high-level committee to look into the Victoria Memorial situation,which involves shifting of the bus terminus in Shahid Minar and Babu Ghat,and file a report by November end. Moving a petition,environmentalist Subash Dutta said that the court had ordered the shifting in 2008 to save the structure from pollution of vehicle exhausts,but it was not done.

Schools,colleges reopen in Darjeeling

School and colleges in the Darjeeling hills reopened Friday after one and a half months of closure following GJMs agitation for separate Gorkhaland. authorities of two schools  St. Robertson and Darjeeling Government School  made a written request to the district administration and police to remove CRPF personnel from their premises. Additional SP, Sudip Sarker said the matter was under consideration and CRPF personnel will shift till a suitable place was found in Darjeeling.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App