HC to SSC candidates: Quit jobs acquired illegally or face action

IN A strong warning, Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked SSC candidates who got appointments by illegal means to quit their jobs, saying that strict measures would be taken otherwise.

At the same time, the CBI investigating the SSC recruitment scam also submitted its progress reports in the matter before a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. It was learnt that the CBI in its report pointed out in detail how marks of a large number of eligible candidates who appeared in recruitment exams were manipulated in the SSC’s server to accommodate ineligible candidates.

According to sources, the CBI, in four progress reports for entrance exams for higher secondary teachers, secondary teachers, Group C staff and Group D staff, pointed out how lower marks ranging from “zero to five” were changed to higher marks ranging from “50 to 53” in the commission’s server.

Sources said it was also mentioned in the reports how some candidates, who even submitted blank answer-sheets or with answers to only a couple of questions, were granted higher marks of above 50 with the intention of accommodating such candidates against eligible candidates.

Sources said, the CBI in its reports said that the marks of 907 candidates for higher secondary teachers’ posts were manipulated, while the same for secondary teachers stood at 952.

Regarding Group C and Group D staff, the number stood at 3,481 and 2,823, respectively, sources said.

After going through the progress reports submitted by the CBI, Justice Gangopadhyay issued an ultimatum to the candidates appointed illegally. He asked them to either resign voluntarily or be ready to face severe consequences besides being terminated from service.

Advertisement

Justice Gangopadhyay also said that he will pass an order so that these candidates are not able to apply for any kind of government service in the future.

Partha, Arpita to stay in jail till October 31

A special ED court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former state Minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee till October 31.

Both of them attended the hearing at the court in virtual mode.

Advertisement

Chatterjee’s counsel on Wednesday submitted his bail plea on grounds of his physical ailments and family prestige. However, the ED counsel objected to his bail prayer on grounds that the investigation process by the central agency is still on and more information relating to the crime proceeds is being unearthed every day. After hearing both parties, the court rejected the bail pleas.