HC to govt: File report in 48 hrs, submit police case diary of attack

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the TMC government to submit a report within 48 hours on the attack on a convoy of Union minister Nisith Pramanik at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on February 25.

The Division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj also directed the state government to submit the case diary of the incident along with the report by 2 pm on March 3.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a PIL filed by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Adhikari alleged that the West Bengal Police refused to register an FIR on a complaint of the CISF personnel, who were providing security to the Union Minister of State for Home and instead arrested BJP workers.

Cooch Behar police have booked 48 local BJP leaders and workers under the Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), for their alleged involvement in the incident. The FIR named local BJP leaders like Ajay Roy, Arpita Narayan, Biraj Basu, Deepa Chakraborty, Tapan Barman and others. So far, 21 people have been arrested in connection with last Saturday’s incident.

“The attack was pre-planned. TMC workers hurled bricks, stones and crude bombs towards his convoy. One of the vehicles was damaged in the attack. The Union Minister faced a threat to his life. The police failed to bring the situation under control on that day,” Adhikari’s counsel Soumya Majumdar said and accused TMC minister and MLA from Dinhata, Udayan Guha, of instigating the violence.

“After the incident, the CISF personnel who were deputed for the minister’s security made an attempt to lodge an FIR at the local police station, which the police didn’t agree to file. Instead, the police arrested 40 BJP workers over the matter. So, let there be an initial probe by the CBI into the matter,” Adhikari’s counsel added. It was also alleged that bombs were hurled at the car of Pramanik which resulted in the breaking of its windows as well as shrapnel damage was caused to the body of the vehicle.

West Bengal Advocate General S N Mookherjee, representing the state government, opposed the petition and disputed the allegations.

“The CISF has already lodged a complaint with the Sahebganj police station,” said Advocate General and sought two days’ time from the High Court to file the report. “The state government will submit a report within two days,” he told the Bench.

On the submission of the Advocate General that FIR was registered on the complaint of the CISF, the court directed the state to produce the case diary concerned on the next date of hearing on March 3.

Last Saturday, Pramanik’s convoy was attacked, allegedly by TMC workers, in Dinhata. Window panes of Pramanik’s vehicle were damaged even as he escaped unhurt. Following the incident, Governor CV Ananda Bose criticised the TMC government, terming the attack on the minister’s convoy “deplorable” and asserted that he would not be a “mute witness” to the deterioration of law and order in the state. He also sought an immediate action taken report from the law enforcement authorities over the incident.

In response to Bose’s hard-hitting statement, the TMC’s organ, Jago Bangla, in an editorial on Monday, called the former a “BJP cadre”, alleging that he was following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar.