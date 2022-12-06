HC stays Bengal govt’s appointment of Jhalda civic body administrator

The Calcutta High Court on Monday stayed an order of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal to appoint administrator of the Jhalda Municipality and directed the Purulia district magistrate to handle all the responsibilities of the civic body till next hearing in January.

The order was issued by the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

After it won the trust vote in November-end, the Congress was supposed to form the civic body board within seven days (till Monday). But the state government on Friday announced the appointment of the municipality’s administrator and the Congress countered by forming the board next day and elected Sheela Chatterjee as the new chairperson.

After winning the trust vote, the Congress had sought permission to appoint chairman but was denied it. The government claimed that since both the mayor and deputy mayor of the municipality had resigned, it would appoint an administrator instead.

Last month, the Congress had formed the municipal board after five TMC councillors stayed away from trust vote. As a result, the TMC lost control of the urban body. The trust vote was scheduled on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after the Congress and Independent councillors brought a no-confidence motion against civic body chairman Suresh Agarwal.

All 12 councillors were asked to take part in the motion.

After the civic polls earlier this year, the Congress and TMC won five seats each while two seats went to Independent candidates. When Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was murdered on March 2, the TMC formed the board in April with the support of the two Independents.

But later, the Congress won the bypoll to Kandu’s ward and decided to move the High court to find a solution.

The TMC, however, had claimed the trust vote which was called by Congress was not legal.

Accusing the Trinamool government of “conspiring to destroy democratic rights of people”, Congress’ West Bengal president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, had on Sunday sought the Governor’s intervention to resolve the issues concerning the municipality that has been embroiled in a controversy since the civic polls in February.

Instead of an elected chairman, an administrator was appointed by breaching the laid-out norms, let alone statutory provisions of Municipality Act, he alleged.