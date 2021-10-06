HC sets aside suspension of nine VBU professors

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Tuesday set aside the suspension of nine Visva-Bharati University (VBU) professors, labelling as “inhuman” the institution’s order to the professors to visit the campus daily to sign the attendance register.

Five of the nine teachers had challenged the August 28 order in the court.

The order came almost a month after the court revoked the university’s decision to rusticate three students, and observed that educational institutions were being misused by political parties.

Following the expulsion of the three, a section of VBU students and professors had started a protest against the university administration led by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, another controversy surrounding the university erupted after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said that the “intoxication habits of the students” of Visva Bharati would have made Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the university’s founder, die again. Such habits were “a complete disgrace”, he added.

Lashing out at the TMC leader, state BJP vice president Jayprakash Majumdar said Mondal had no right to malign Tagore.