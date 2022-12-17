HC refuses to stay immunity to Suvendu against future FIRs

The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to stay the immunity to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari against future FIRs granted earlier by a single-judge bench of the same court.

On Thursday, the state government approached the Supreme Court with a plea to vacate the immunity granted to Adhikari by the High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on December 8.

But after the apex court refused to vacate the order and asked the state government to approach the Calcutta High Court again, the government moved the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj with a verbal petition.

The state pleaded for the vacation of the immunity to file an FIR against Adhikari in connection with a stampede in Asansol on Wednesday, which killed three persons during a blanket-distribution programme. Adhikari attended the event but the tragedy took place after he left the venue.

The division bench accepted the verbal plea.

However, the state government on Friday moved the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta with the same plea. After hearing the matter, Justice Sengupta refused to vacate the immunity enjoyed by the Leader of Opposition and pass any interim order on this count.

It was also decided that the matter will come up for hearing before the original bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on January 10 next year.