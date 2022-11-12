scorecardresearch
HC: Recruit 2014 TET qualified candidates on vacant posts as per merit list

The primary board had filled about 12,500 vacant posts in 2020 against a total of 16,500 vacant posts. It was found that 3,929 vacant posts were yet to be filled.

The primary board had challenged the single-bench order before the division bench. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to fill 3,929 vacant posts by recruiting 2014 TET-qualified candidates based on the merit list.

Setting aside the order of the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, directing the primary board to directly recruit 252 candidates, the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya said the recruitment of candidates must be held based on their merit and qualification.

Notably, the recruitment processes for the 2014 TET-qualified candidates were held twice in 2016 and 2020.

Justice Gangopadhyay had in September ordered the primary board to fill those posts with 2014 TET-qualified candidates and not with those who cleared the exam in 2017 when it was held again.

The primary board had challenged the single-bench order before the division bench.

