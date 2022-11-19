HC puts interim stay on creation of additional vacant posts of teachers

The Calcutta High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the recruitment process for work education/physical education teachers in state-run schools by creating additional vacant posts.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu put the interim stay till December 1.

Recently, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had informed the court that it wanted to create additional 1,600 posts to accommodate the candidates who were allegedly denied teaching jobs.

The state government, however, opposed this move of the SSC as it did not want to give jobs to those who were not eligible for the post.

Justice Basu had asked the state government to inform the court whether it wanted to take any steps against the SSC.

In reply, the SSC on Friday said that it will not accept the application from such candidates for posts which will be created additionally.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “The state government has no provisions to create additional vacant posts. The SSC conducts exams to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff. There is a proper process which needs to follow to recruit candidates.”

State advocate general SN Mukherjee said, “The state government can create additional vacant posts in case of an emerging situation.”

After hearing both the parties, the court asked the state government to make its stand clear on the creation of additional vacant posts through an affidavit by November 28.

The court will now hear the matter on November 30.