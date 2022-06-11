HC orders transfer of defamation suit against Suvendu to Kolkata

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of a defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from Diamond Harbour court to City Civil Court in Kolkata.

Banerjee filed the defamation suit before the Diamond Harbour court in South 24 Parganas district, alleging that Adhikari had made “unsavoury remarks” against him in a public meeting before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Adhikari moved the high court, seeking transfer of the suit to the court of Chief Judge, City Civil Court here. Justice Rabindranath Samanta directed that the defamation suit in the court of civil judge (junior division), 2nd Court, Diamond Harbour, be withdrawn and transferred to the court of the chief judge, City Civil Court, Calcutta for disposal. He directed the Diamond Harbour court judge to transmit the case records of the suit to the court of the chief judge, City Civil Court here immediately after receipt of a copy of the order.

Justice Samanta asked the chief judge of City Civil Court to “make all endeavour” so that the suit is disposed of as expeditiously as possible. It was submitted by the lawyers representing the Nandigram MLA that a similar defamation suit by the Diamond Harbour MP in 2021 was earlier transferred by a bench of the high court from a Burdwan court to the chief judge, City Civil Court here.