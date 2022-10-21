HC orders Section 144 at TET stir venue, protesters say won’t budge

Observing that 2014 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates cannot continue with their dharna in front of the office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the protest site.

Following the single-bench HC order, a huge police force was deployed at the Karunamoyee Crossing with officials requesting the protesters to vacate the area. But the protesters, demanding appointment letters without having to appear in an examination afresh, stayed defiant and challenged the order, appealing to the High Court Chief Justice to take up their plea for midnight hearing. The Chief Justice, however, had not taken up their case till 10pm.

They started protesting in a group of not more than four people. Rakhi Koley, a protesting candidate came from East Midnapore, said, “We will continue our protest. We are protesting in a peaceful manner. Why are they against our movement? If they want, they can remove us forcibly but our stir will continue.”

Earlier this week, nearly 20 TET-qualified candidates started the protest at Karunamoyee.

They claimed that they will not appear for an examination or interview and they must be given jobs as promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also, two of the protestors who sat on hunger strike fell ill on Thursday and were transferred to the nearby Bidhannagar hospital.

Primary education board chairman Goutam Paul reiterated that they will continue their recruitment process as per the court orders. “We will give priority to merit,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however did not say anything on this movement. Returning from North Bengal, Banerjee said, “I will not say anything on this. Whatever the issue, our Education Minister Bratya Basu will answer on that. I have respect to the legitimate protestors.”

Around 9.30pm, CPI(M) youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee went to the dharna site and talked to the protesters. Later, Mukherjee said, “This is not the last night for West Bengal. This stir will continue. The people of Bengal, especially the youth and students, are with the protesters.”