HC orders CBI probe into primary teacher recruitment

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday detained around 10 candidates, who claimed to have qualified for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but are yet to get jobs, for protesting before the state secretariat, Nabanna, where prohibitory orders are in force.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 9, 2022 6:10:52 am
Calcutta High Court. (Express Photo)

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe in a case related to primary teacher recruitment and directed the central agency to submit their report in a closed envelope on June 15.

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said the name of one Chandan Mandal has cropped up for alleged giving jobs illegally for money and directed the CBI to interrogate him after taking him into custody. The court also asked former state minister and IPS officer Upendranath Biswas to co-operate in the investigation. Incidentally, Upendranath is a former additional director of the CBI.

According to a police officer, the protesters gathered in front of Nabanna, demanding they be given jobs immediately. However, the police soon detained and removed them from the area.

