HC orders CBI probe into 2011 murder of TMC’s Tapan Dutta

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapan Dutta. The West Bengal Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID), which was looking into the case, was directed to hand over the inquiry to the central agency with an immediate effect.

Dutta, the then vice-president of TMC’s Bally Jagacha block unit in Howrah, was shot dead on May 6, 2011. The block unit was spearheading a movement to stop the filling up of a 750-acre wetland, when Datta was killed.

Justice Rajshekhar Mantha on Thursday directed that the CID shall hand over all the papers and evidence collected, including those on record but not produced during the case trial. The CBI shall be entitled to access, inspect and make copies of all the evidence during the trial, it said. “This court directs that the investigation and prosecution in the matter is to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation forthwith. The CBI may, in its discretion, conduct further investigation, as it deems necessary (sic),” the order read.

It further said, “This court is not free from doubt that the murder in question might have been the result of a rivalry and a conspiracy. The victim may have been obstructing huge monetary and/or political gains that some persons were after. Such persons are politically powerful and well-connected. A fair and effective investigation may indeed open a can of worms, or expose any likely role of influential persons. The pressure on the state police and the investigation agencies to shield certain persons and their nefarious actions cannot therefore be ruled out. Change of the investigating and prosecuting agency in the instant case is also necessary to instil faith of the victim’s family and the public at large (in judicial process).”

The prosecution must be kept away from the reach of any state or political influence in view of the likely involvement of powerful and politically influential persons, the order said. A change in the prosecution or prosecution agency is vital and imperative to ensure that the truth emerges in the matter,” the court said in its order. Following Tapan Dutta’s murder, the state government had ordered a CID probe into the case. Subsequently, his widow Pratima Dutta had moved the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry.