HC ‘no’ to interim stay on CBI probe, asks all parties to submit their arguments

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to grant an interim stay on a single judge-bench order for a CBI inquiry into the alleged primary teachers’ recruitment scam in the state and directed all parties in the case to submit their arguments in the form of affidavits.

On June 13, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment of primary teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014 and also ordered the immediate cancellation of the appointments of 269 candidates. Seeking an interim stay on the CBI probe, the WBPEE had on June 16 moved the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Lapita Banerjee.

Appearing for the board, senior counsel Kishore Dutta submitted that one mark for a wrong question was given to the 269 candidates who would have benefitted from the exercise in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2014, while over 20 lakh examinees were not given the same as that would not have had any additional outcome for them.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

He submitted before the bench that those who had got marks above the cut-off or lower than it by at least two points were not given the additional mark as that would not have helped them in any way. The division bench, however, questioned why extra marks were credited only to select candidates whose appointments were cancelled earlier by the single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay.

The court placed the matter for the next hearing on June 30.

—WITH PTI INPUTS