Calcutta High Court junks PIL against Ganguly’s removal as BCCI chief, imposes penalty on lawyer

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL against the removal of former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly as president of BCCI.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar, for filing a “groundless public interest litigation”.

However, after the appeal from the petitioner, the penalty amount was reduced to Rs 25,000.

Sarkar in his PIL had said that Ganguly was removed from the BCCI chief’s post despite the Supreme Court’s order that he could continue in the post for another three years.

On Monday, Ganguly’s counsel told the High Court that his client has no objection to Roger Binny succeeding him in the chair of BCCI president. Following this, the Chief Justice questioned whether the appointment of Roger Binny as the new BCCI election was done through elections. Ganguly’s counsel replied that Roger Binny’s appointment was done through elections and his client did not file nomination for the same. Following this, the division bench observed that since the person concerned about whom the PIL was filed does not have any reservation with the entire issue, the PIL does not stand.